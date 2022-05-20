Watch
Survey: Chesapeake Bay's crab population at lowest since 1990

J. Scott Applewhite/AP
FILE - In this June 1, 2016 file photo live blue crabs are displayed for sale at the Maine Avenue Fish Market in Washington. Blue crabs are rebounding in the Chesapeake Bay, with an annual survey showing the highest estimated population in seven years, Monday, May 6, 2019. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, file)
Posted at 8:49 PM, May 19, 2022
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland officials say the Chesapeake Bay's blue crab population is estimated to be at its lowest since an annual survey began in 1990.

The Department of Natural Resources’ annual winter dredge survey estimates that 227 million crabs are living in the nation’s largest estuary. That's down from 282 million in 2021.

The survey’s highest estimate for crabs in the bay was 852 million in 1993.

Officials say the abundance of adult crabs has steadily declined despite meeting management objectives.

The department says it will work with Virginia and the Potomac River Fisheries Commission on management measures for the 2022 crabbing season that address conservation needs.

