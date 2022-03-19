Survey finds Virginia Beach drivers heavily rely on GPS

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - A recent survey found that many Virginia Beach drivers are dependent on their GPS.

Utires recently surveyed 1,200 residents in the cities with the most cars per person to determine how much they rely on their GPS along with their usage habits.

The survey found that 32% of the city's drivers are extremely dependent on their GPS and ranks 15th nationally.

20% of the city's drivers said they would probably get lost without their GPS and 39% they couldn't go longer than a week without using a GPS while driving.

The survey also found that drivers who have tried to beat their estimated arrival time, 2 in 5 have driven dangerously to do so.

1 in 5 drivers have never used a paper map for directions, and 17% say they wouldn’t be able to find their way with one, according to the survey.

Take a look at the full report here.