Survey seeks superintendent qualifications input for Newport News superintendent

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The Newport News School Board announced Thursday that it will begin the process of hiring a new superintendent.

The Virginia School Boards Association (VSBA) has been selected to assist the board in the search for the next highly qualified leader for the school division.

The school board is seeking public input and has created a survey related to superintendent criteria, which is also available on the homepage of the school division website.

Hard copies of the survey are available at the School Administration Building, 12465 Warwick Boulevard, Newport News, and in the main offices of each school.

In addition to the survey, the School Board will also host four public hearings to provide more opportunities for input.

“Hiring a new superintendent is the most important task a school board will engage in and this is a responsibility that we take very seriously,” said School Board Chair Lisa Surles-Law. “We are seeking a highly qualified leader to move the school division forward by accelerating academic achievement and improving the climate and culture across the school division while ensuring the safety and wellbeing of our students and staff. We want to ensure that the public has a voice in this process and hope that parents, staff, students, and community members will take time to fill out the survey or attend one of four public hearings. We sincerely appreciate everyone who will be actively involved in this process.”

A full timeline of the search process is below.

Newport News School Board Superintendent Search Timeline

March 23, 2023

Announcement to the public of Superintendent Search

April 13, 2023 (6:00 p.m.)

Public Hearing (Central- Location TBA)

April 17, 2023 (6:00 p.m.)

Public Hearing (North – Location TBA)

April 20, 2023 (5:30 p.m.)

Staff Public Hearing (Location TBA)

April 22, 2023 (10 a.m. – Noon)

Public Hearing (South- Location TBA)

April 23, 2023

Deadline for Surveys

April 25, 2023

Board Meets to establish qualifications

April 26, 2023

Provide established qualifications to VSBA

May 1 – May 26, 2023

Receive applications

June 7, 2023 (1 p.m.)

Second meeting with the VSBA

June/July/August 2023

Interviews with candidates

August/September 2023

Announcement of person selected