SURVEY: Where do you want Virginia Beach to be in the next 60 years?

The City of Virginia Beach will be celebrating 60 years of growth in 2023.

In honor of its residents, the city is launching a network initiative, a modernized logo and several community activations for residents to participate in throughout the year.

And in respects to the merger of Princess Anne County and Virginia Beach that took effect Jan. 1, 1963, residents are also invited to share their ideas on where they want Virginia Beach to be in the next 60 years.

INPUT SURVEY: Next 60 Years

Residents are invited to share their ideas for the future by answering the question “What do you hope for Virginia Beach in the next 60 years?” via a public input survey on this website. The survey will be open through April 1, 2023, and results shared with City Council.

The City of Virginia Beach will be partnering with Virginia Beach City Public Schools in 2023 to have students answer the same question via sticky note art installations.

NEW INITIATIVE

The Mayor’s Helping Our People Excel (H.O.P.E.) Initiative seeks to recognize and strengthen those who are committed to making their community and Virginia Beach an even better place through a certification program and cross group networking. Individuals, community groups, faith-based organizations and corporate entities are encouraged to apply to become “Champions of H.O.P.E.” at this link.

Once reviewed, applicants will receive a digital certificate, promotional social media graphics package, notifications for collaboration opportunities based on their needs and invitations to tabletop discussions with the mayor.

“Virginia Beach is filled with people who are generous, giving and who care for each other, but I’ve heard that networking can be difficult,” said Mayor Bobby Dyer. “Through this new program, we can harness that energy and generosity, help fill the need for purposeful connections and work together as one.”

Mayor Dyer will select three applicants that are received between Jan. 1 and Feb. 15 to be featured in his 2023 State of the City address. This is an ongoing initiative, and applications can be received on a continuous basis.

BRAND REFRESH

The City of Virginia Beach organizational logo has been refreshed in 2023. Key features include:

a fresh color palette inspired by the City seal

a modernization of the ‘VB’ symbol with two wave features that reflect both water and natural, cultural and agricultural assets

a contemporary font to improve readability and compliance

“From a recruitment marketing perspective, this initiative will help the City of Virginia Beach set itself apart from other municipalities around the country when trying to attract talent,” said City of Virginia Beach Communications Director Tiffany Russell. “This refreshed identity conveys a modern, diverse, friendly and trustworthy public service workforce that seeks to drive innovation and change in order to enrich the quality of life for our residents.”

60 YEARS LOGO

A commemorative 60th anniversary logo and celebratory business toolkit is available to the public to download open source at this link. To attract consumer interest, local businesses are invited to use the 60th logo on their promotional signage, restaurant menus, retail specials and more.

City of VB 60 Years Logo for Local Businesses

CELEBRATING SIX DECADES

Throughout 2023, several City departments are creating unique activations in support of the 60th celebration. Some of the activations include, but are not limited to: