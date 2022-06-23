Sushi and Hibachi restaurant in Chesapeake catches fire

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - The Chesapeake Fire Department responded to a fire at Shiki Sushi & Hibachi in the Mt. Pleasant Market Place late Wednesday night.

Chesapeake firefighters received the call for a commercial fire at 11:30pm at 1464 Mt. Pleasant Road. The businesses alarm company called 911 reporting audible alarm and sprinkler water flow.

The Fire Department arrived nine minutes after dispatch and found a strip mall, with an audible alarm and a smell of smoke coming from the restaurant. Crews had to force entry into the business after noticing smoke through the windows since the business was closed for the evening.

Upon entering, crews found a large amount of smoke and the sprinkler system was activated. The sprinkler system successfully put out the fire before crews entered the business. After firefighters checked the adjacent businesses and found no fire spread, the fire was marked out at 12:11am.

According to Chesapeake Fire Department, Shiki Sushi & Hibachi representatives are on scene evaluating the extent of damage to the business and believe they will be closed tomorrow. No other businesses were effected and there were no injuries.

Chesapeake Fire Marshals are conducting an investigation to determine what caused the fire.