Watch
News

Actions

Suspect arrested, 3 puppies recovered after 6 husky puppies stolen from Hampton grooming business

items.[0].image.alt
Bandi Murdock
Untitled design (17).png
Posted at 10:25 AM, Jan 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-22 10:34:04-05

HAMPTON, Va. - Three husky puppies have been reunited with their mother after someone stole six puppies from a Hampton grooming business.

The theft happened at Critter Cleaners, a grooming business located in the 5100 block of West Mercury Boulevard, overnight Thursday. Surveillance cameras caught the suspect removing six three-week-old husky puppies and an undisclosed amount of money from the business.

Bandi Murdock, the owner of Critter Cleaners, told News 3 that the suspect ate food, watched television and took a shower before taking the puppies from their mother.

When apprehended, the suspect confessed but refused to say where the puppies are, Murdock said. Investigators were able to track some of the puppies down through the man's friends.

Three puppies are still missing. Murdock says she's worried about their safety.

"It's been a while and the puppies are desperately needing to eat, not to mention the temperatures outside," she said.

If you have any information on where the puppies could be, call the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PositivelyHR.jpg

Positively Hampton Roads stories