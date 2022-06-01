Suspect arrested after shooting at Chesapeake officer while being tased, then stealing and crashing police vehicle

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - Chesapeake Police have arrested a suspect who they say shot at an officer while being tased, stole a police vehicle and led them on a chase that ended in a crash Tuesday evening.

Just before 7 p.m., officers responded to a home in the 2200 block of Farmer Lane in reference to a complaint of an armed person who made threats. The officers found the suspect vehicle in a parking lot at Border Road and Campostella Road with males standing near the vehicle.

One of the officers was familiar with the suspect and recognized one of the males as the suspect, but police say the suspect refused to identify himself. As the officer tried to put the suspect under arrest, the suspect resisted.

The officer drew his taser from its holster and gave the suspect verbal commands. Police say the suspect pulled a gun from his waistband and fired three shots at the officer.

The officer then tased the suspect while the suspect was in the middle of shooting.

After he was tased, police say the suspect got into the police vehicle and started driving away as other officers arrived on scene.

The other officers chased after the stolen police vehicle for about two blocks until the pursuit ended with the suspect crashing the vehicle.

Officers then took the suspect into custody. He is currently under arrest.

A News 3 photographer went to the scene after the incident and saw police surrounding a man sitting on the curb. We have reached out to police to confirm whether he is the suspect.

News 3

The department says no officers fired shots during this incident. The only injury was a minor injury the suspect sustained after being tased.

If you know anything about this incident, you're asked to call the Crime Line 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online at P3Tips.com or via the P3Tips app.

Stay with News 3 for updates.