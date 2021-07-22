Suspect arrested, charged with murder after Newport News shooting leaves man dead, woman severely injured

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - A 24-year-old man was arrested and charged with murder following a Newport News double shooting that left a woman hospitalized and a man dead earlier this month.

Robert Damon Stonewall faces a number of charges in the deadly shooting, including first-degree murder, assault, shooting a firearm in a public place, using a firearm in commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Stonewall is accused of being responsible for a July 12 shooting on 28th Street.

The male victim, 24-year-old Brian Austin Moore, of Hampton, was pronounced dead at the scene, and the female, a 21-year-old Washington D.C. resident, remains in the hospital.

Stonewall is currently being held in the Newport News City Jail after he was arrested in Hampton.

The Newport News Police Department thanked the U.S. Marshals’ Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force, as well as the Hampton Police Division, for their assistance in apprehending Stonewall.