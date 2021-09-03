Watch
Suspect arrested, charged with second-degree murder in domestic-related Norfolk homicide

Posted at 2:51 PM, Sep 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-03 14:51:44-04

NORFOLK, Va. - The Norfolk Police Department arrested a man they say is responsible for a shooting that left another man dead Friday morning.

Around 3:30 a.m. Friday, officers received a call for a gunshot victim inside of a residence in the 700 block of A Avenue. When officers arrived, they found 39-year-old Torey L. Lane suffering from a gunshot wound.

Lane was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives charged Tyree O. Jones, 30, with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in connection with the incident.

Jones is currently being held in the Norfolk City Jail without bond.

Police say the shooting is domestic-related.

This is a developing story.

