Suspect barricaded inside Virginia Beach home; man taken to hospital after stabbing

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Virginia Beach Police are responding to a barricade situation in the 1900 block of Big Boulder Drive Friday afternoon.
One man has been stabbed. He was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.
Police say the suspect has barricaded themselves inside the home.
There is currently a heavy police presence in the area.
This story will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.
