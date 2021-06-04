Watch
Suspect barricaded inside Virginia Beach home; man taken to hospital after stabbing

Posted at 3:44 PM, Jun 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-04 15:44:35-04

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Virginia Beach Police are responding to a barricade situation in the 1900 block of Big Boulder Drive Friday afternoon.

One man has been stabbed. He was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Police say the suspect has barricaded themselves inside the home.

There is currently a heavy police presence in the area.

This story will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.

