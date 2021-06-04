Suspect barricaded inside Virginia Beach home; man taken to hospital after stabbing

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Virginia Beach Police are responding to a barricade situation in the 1900 block of Big Boulder Drive Friday afternoon.

One man has been stabbed. He was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Police say the suspect has barricaded themselves inside the home.

There is currently a heavy police presence in the area.

This story will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.

Heavy Police Presence in the 1900 block of Big Boulder Drive for a barricaded suspect. Please avoid the area, additional information will be provided once available. pic.twitter.com/vWBe5Ri6bB — Virginia Beach PD (@VBPD) June 4, 2021

Latest Update - VBPD responded to a stabbing incident. An adult male victim has been transported to a local hospital with serious injuries. Suspect is currently barricaded in a residence. Additional information will be provided as it becomes available. — Virginia Beach PD (@VBPD) June 4, 2021

