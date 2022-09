YORK COUNTY, Va. - The man wanted in connection to a bank robbery in York County has been arrested in Illinois.

According to York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office, Justin Michael Craver was arrested in Elmhurst, Illinois for a bank robbery that occurred at the Old Point Bank on Kiln Creek Parkway.

Police say Craver was carrying a hatchet while robbing the bank.

York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office

The sheriff's office thanked the Elmhurst Police Department for letting them know of his arrest.