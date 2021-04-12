Suspect in 2020 Norfolk homicide arrested in Chesapeake

NORFOLK, Va. - A man has been arrested in connection with a March 2020 shooting that left an 18-year-old dead.

Around 1:30 p.m. on March 26, 2020, Norfolk Police responded to the 1000 block of Fisherman’s Road for the report of a gunshot victim. When officers arrived on scene, they found a man, identified as 18-year-old Zyron Sanders, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Sanders was pronounced dead at the scene.

As a result of the investigation, 20-year-old Tremel M. Denis was indicted for second-degree murder and use of a firearm. Denis was arrested in Chesapeake on April 9, 2021.

Detectives have not released a motive or the circumstances surrounding this shooting.

Denis is currently being held in the Chesapeake City Jail without bond.

