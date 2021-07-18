Suspect in custody after fatal shooting in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Virginia Beach Police are investigating a fatal shooting.
Officials say the shooting took place in the 1500 block of Cape Anne Way.
The victim is an adult male. They say the shooter is in custody.
The investigation is in the very early stages, and there are no further details at this time.
