Suspect in custody after man shot dead in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. - Hampton Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead Saturday afternoon.

Around 3:45 p.m., police received a call in reference to a shooting that just occurred in the 100 block of Bridgeport Cove Drive. When officers arrived they located a 38-year-old man who had been shot. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

According to the preliminary investigation, an altercation took place resulting in the shooting.

Investigators have identified a suspect and she is now in custody. Officials say it appears that the incident is domestic-related. The motive and circumstances surrounding this incident remain under investigation.

