Suspect in custody after man shot to death on Lanier Street in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - Chesapeake Police have a suspect in custody after a man was killed in a shooting in the 2500 block of Lanier Street Wednesday evening.

Police responded to the area for a shots fired call at 6:48 p.m.

When officers arrived on scene, they found the victim, who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

His death is being investigated as a homicide.

Police say there is no additional threat to the community. They are still investigating what led up to the shooting.

If you know anything about this shooting, you're asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online at P3Tips.com or via the P3Tips app.

