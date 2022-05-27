Watch
Suspect in custody after police pursuit ends in crash in Norfolk

Posted at 11:42 AM, May 27, 2022
NORFOLK, Va. - The Norfolk Police Department arrested a man following a police pursuit that ended in a crash near I-264 Thursday night.

According to police, at around 10:05 p.m., officers were in the area of the Walmart on Tidewater Drive when they learned that an off-duty Norfolk Sheriff's Deputy was struck by a vehicle while attempting to make a larceny arrest.

As the officers approached the scene, they spotted the suspect's vehicle and attempted to pull it over. The driver refused to stop, and police pursued the vehicle down Ballentine Boulevard.

Near the 700 block of Ballentine Boulevard, the suspect side-swiped a patrol vehicle and struck a citizen's vehicle. He then crashed near the entrance ramp to I-264 and was taken into custody.

The suspect, identified as 47-year-old Thomas L. Madison, was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No law enforcement officers were injured, but the driver of the other vehicle suffered minor injuries.

Madison was charged with hit and run, driving under the influence, assaulting a law enforcement officer, attempted malicious wounding of a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest, disregarding police commands to stop and petit larceny.

Madison is currently being held in the Norfolk City Jail without bond.

