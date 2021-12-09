Watch
Suspect in custody after report of shots fired at NSU residential housing

Norfolk State University
(Photo: Norfolk State University)
Norfolk State University addresses mold issue
Posted at 12:30 PM, Dec 09, 2021
NORFOLK, Va. - There was a report of shots fired at Norfolk State University residential housing early Thursday morning, according to an alert sent to students.

The university alert said a suspect was in custody and that the incident happened around 3 a.m., at the Spartan Suites.

Norfolk Police and NSU Police are investigating the report.

Spartan Suites and surrounding areas were considered safe and secure when the alert went out.

News 3 spoke to NSU Police later in the morning Thursday and they said the situation was resolved and there were no injuries reported.

