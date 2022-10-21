Watch Now
Suspect in custody following possible abduction in Virginia Beach, police say

A tweet from Virginia Beach Police shows officers were responding to a shooting on Oct. 20 in the 700 block of Lynnhaven Parkway.
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Police in Virginia Beach said a suspect is in custody following a possible abduction.

In a Tweet posted Thursday night, police said they were working a case in the 700 block of Lynnhaven Parkway for "brandishing a firearm and possible abduction."

According to the post, officers quickly responded and a suspect is in custody, and they said the people involved know each other.

The police department said there's no threat to the community; updates will be provided when available.

