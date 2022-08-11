Suspect in downtown Norfolk shooting makes first court appearance, faces several felony charges

NORFOLK, Va. - The man accused of shooting and injuring four people outside a nightclub in downtown Norfolk faced a judge on Thursday.

Tyshawn Gray faces four counts of malicious wounding, 4 counts of using a firearm while committing a felony, and one count of willfully shootings a gun in public after allegedly shooting four people, including a Norfolk Sheriff's Deputy.

Gray appeared in court today via Zoom and requested to hire a private attorney.

Police say the incident started around 1:15 a.m. on Aug. 5 after an altercation inside Legacy Nightclub. It's unclear if Gray brought the gun into the establishment.

Now, Norfolk city Manager Chip Filer says he is holding businesses accountable for the actions of their patrons. Filer says every business, from restaurants to bars and even coffee shops, must prove why they deserve to operate downtown.

Many business owners say they feel like they're being placed under a microscope and argue they can't always control who comes into their business.

The city manager hinted that licenses may be revoked if the city's requirements are not met.

Tyshawn Gray is expected back in the Norfolk courthouse on Aug. 8.

