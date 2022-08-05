Person detained following quadruple shooting in Norfolk, non life threatening injuries to victims

NORFOLK, Va. - Police have a person of interest in custody following a shooting that left four people with gunshot wounds.

According to authorities, the call for the shooting at 216 E Plume Street came in around 1:15 a.m.

News 3 reporter Penny Kmitt was told the shooting happened in front of Legacy Restaurant & Lounge, across from Slover Library. She was also told that bullet casings were recovered on the corner of Plume and Atlantic.

All four people with gunshot wounds have been transported to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.