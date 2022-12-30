Suspect robs store on Portsmouth Blvd., Suffolk Police investigate

SUFFOLK, Va. – An armed robbery involving an adult male suspect happened on Thursday, Dec. 29, according to Suffolk Police.

The commercial robbery happened at 1160 Portsmouth Blvd, which is near Brighton Elementary School. Officers say the suspect entered the store with a black handgun. He showed the gun to the store clerk and asked for money. He then left the store with an undisclosed amount of money.

Police provided the following description of the suspect: “The suspect is a black male, 5’10 to 6’0 foot tall, 140 pounds. The suspect was last seen wearing a black ski mask, black hoodie, black sweatpants with a white t-shirt underneath and black running shoes.”

This is an ongoing investigation. Stay with News 3 for updates.