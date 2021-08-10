Watch
Suspect with warrants out of James City Co. taken into custody after Newport News tactical incident

Posted at 6:53 PM, Aug 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-10 18:53:13-04

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - A suspect is in custody after a barricade situation in the 12800 block of Jefferson Avenue Tuesday.

At 3:30 p.m., officers responded to the area for a report of a barricaded person believed to be armed.

After further investigation, police determined the person has multiple outstanding warrants, including homicide, out of James City County.

As of around 6:45 p.m., police say the suspect was taken into custody without incident.

The Tactical Operations Unit is on scene.

The northbound lanes of Jefferson Avenue are currently closed from Jefferson and Buchanan Drive to Jefferson and Richneck Road.

There is no further information.

