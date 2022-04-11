Suspicious multi-family fire in Portsmouth under investigation

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - A suspicious fire in Portsmouth is under investigation.

At 4 p.m., crews from Portsmouth and Navy Region Fire responded to a report of multi-family fire in the 1700 block of South Street.

When crews arrived shortly after, they found a middle of the row, attached, multi-family home with heavy fire coming from the front windows.

Crews aggressively attacked the interior of the fire. The flames were suppressed and kept within the unit.

Due to the quick response, multiple units were saved from damage. The unit was vacant at the time of the fire.

There were no injuries to occupants or firefighters reported at this time.

The Portsmouth Fire Marshals Office is investigating this scene, and based on preliminary information, they say the fire is suspicious at this time.

This is a developing story.