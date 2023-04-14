SUV hits, kills VB mother teaching daughter how to ride bike in Accomack County

ATLANTIC, Va. — A Virginia Beach woman died when an SUV hit her as she was trying to teach her daughter how to ride a bike in Accomack County.

Around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Virginia State Police said Erika Bailey, 26, was on Nocks Landing Road in Atlantic with her boyfriend and 6-year-old daughter when they were hit from behind by a 2021 Honda Pilot SUV.

Bailey died at the scene, State Police said. Her 39-year-old boyfriend and daughter were taken to Tidal Health Hospital in Salisbury, Maryland, for serious injuries.

The driver of the SUV was not hurt.

State Police said speed and alcohol are not contributing factors in the crash.

The Accomack Commonwealth Attorney's Office will determine if charges will be filed. At this time, there are no charges.