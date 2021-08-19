Swimming advisories issued for 2 Newport News beaches

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - A swimming advisory was issued Thursday for two Newport News beaches due to high levels of bacteria, the Peninsula Health District said.

Samples collected Tuesday at Hilton Beach and King-Lincoln Park Beach showed that bacteria levels in the water exceeded the state water quality standard.

Signs have been posted at both beaches alerting the public of the advisory. According to the PHD, the signs read: "Warning swimmers - bacteria levels do not meet state water quality standards, swimming not advised until further notice."

The signs will be removed when bacteria levels meet the state water quality standards.

The PHD cautions that anyone swimming or playing in waters with bacteria levels higher than the standard has an increased risk of developing a gastrointestinal illness.

“We encourage the public to protect their health by complying with this advisory,” said Carol Lien, Acting Environmental Health Manager of the Peninsula Health District. “Typically, an advisory of this nature is temporary and will be withdrawn once the bacteria levels have returned to a safe level.”