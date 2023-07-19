Swimming advisory at 2 Newport News beaches

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Virginia Department of Health issued a swimming advisory for Hilton Park Beach and Huntington Park Beach, in Newport News.

The Peninsula Health District collected samples on July 18, that showed bacteria levels were higher than the state water quality standard, according to a press release from the Virginia Department of Health.

Signs on the beaches read, "Warning swimmers - bacteria levels do not meet state water quality standards, swimming not advised until further notice.”

Enterococci, the bacteria, is routinely measured in recreational waters during the summer, according to the Virginia Department of Health. While these organisms do not cause illness, their appearance usually indicates the presence of other disease-causing organisms.

People swimming or playing in waters with bacteria levels higher than the standard have an increased risk of developing gastrointestinal illness, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

“We encourage the public to protect their health by complying with this advisory,” said Mary Wainwright, Environmental Health Manager of the Hampton and Peninsula Health Districts. “Typically, an advisory of this nature is temporary and will be withdrawn once the bacteria levels have returned to a safe level.”

Health officials collected more samples from the beaches Wednesday, according to the Virginia Health Department. Results will be available Thursday, and if levels meet the state quality standard, the advisory will be lifted.