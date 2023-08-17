Swimming advisories in effect for 2 Newport News beaches

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The Peninsula Health District issued a swimming advisory for Hilton Park Beach and King-Lincoln Park Beach in Newport News.

Water samples collected Aug. 15, measured enterococci bacteria levels higher than state quality standards, according to the Virginia Department of Health. Enterococci is a group of organisms that show the level of fecal contamination in recreational waters. While these organisms do not cause illness, they closely correlate to the presence of other disease-causing organisms.

The VDH said that people swimming in recreational waters with higher levels of bacteria have an increased risk of developing gastrointestinal illness.

News Swimming advisory for Hilton Park Beach issued for 3rd consecutive month Web Staff

Signs are posted on the beaches alerting the public to the swimming advisory, according to the VDH. They read "Warning swimmers - bacteria levels do not meet state water quality standards, swimming not advised until further notice."

Health officials collected more water samples Wednesday and results should be available Thursday, according to the VDH. Health officials will remove the advisory when the bacteria levels meet lower to the standard.

“We encourage the public to protect their health by complying with this advisory,” said Mary Wainwright, Environmental Health Manager of the Hampton and Peninsula Health Districts. “Typically, an advisory of this nature is temporary and will be withdrawn once the bacteria levels have returned to a safe level.”