Swimming advisory for Newport News’ Hilton Park Beach issued for 3rd consecutive month

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — For the third consecutive month, the Peninsula Health District has issued a swimming advisory for Hilton Park Beach in Newport News.

The advisory was issued after samples of the beach’s water, collected on August 1, showed elevated bacteria levels that were above the state’s standards, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

The previous advisories, issued in June and July, also resulted from high bacteria levels.

WATCH: Norfolk woman says dog fell ill after swimming in Chesapeake Bay

'A nightmare:' Norfolk woman says dog fell ill after swimming in Chesapeake Bay

The department advises the public to take swimming advisories seriously, stating that “people swimming or playing in waters with bacteria levels higher than the standard have an increased risk of developing gastrointestinal illness.”

The department says another round of tests will be done on Wednesday, August 2, adding that if the results the next day show lower bacteria levels, the advisory will be lifted.