Swimming Advisory issued for East Community Beach in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. – The Norfolk Department of Public Health has issued a Swimming Advisory for East Community Beach in Ocean View.

Water testing revealed enterococci bacteria levels at these locations previously exceed state water quality standards.

Signs have been posted alerting the public of the advisory. Health officials will continue testing beach water and will remove posted signs and notify the public when the bacteria levels decrease to meet state standards.

Recreational waters are monitored for bacteria routinely during the summer swimming season, using indicator organisms such as enterococci, the indicator of choice for estuarine and marine waters.

Enterococci are a group of organisms used to determine the extent of fecal contamination of recreational waters. While these organisms do not cause illness, scientific studies indicate that their presence is closely correlated to the presence of other disease-causing organisms. People swimming or playing in waters with bacteria levels higher than the standard have an increased risk of developing gastrointestinal illness.

