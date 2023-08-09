Swimming advisory issued for Hilton Park Beach in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The Peninsula Health District has issued a swimming advisory for Hilton Park Beach due to bacteria levels exceeding the state water quality standards.

On August 8, the samples showed the heightened bacteria levels.

The Peninsula Health District says recreational waters are monitored for bacteria routinely during the summer swimming season, using indicator organisms such as enterococci, the indicator of choice for estuarine and marine waters.

Signs are posted at the beach to alert the public of the advisory, and officials will remove the signs once the bacteria decreases.