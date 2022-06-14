Swimming advisory issued for Ocean View-area beach in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. - Attention, swimmers! The Norfolk Department of Public Health issued a swimming advisory Tuesday for Captain's Quarters Park in the Ocean View area of the city.

According to the health department, water testing conducted Monday revealed enterococci bacteria levels at Captain's Quarters Park exceed State Water Quality Standards.

There are signs posted at the beach to let beachgoers know about the advisory.

Health officials will continue to test the beach's water and will remove the signs and notify the public once bacteria levels decrease to meet state standards.

The Environmental Health Division of the Norfolk Department of Public Health samples beach water on a weekly basis during the swimming season, which is from late-May through mid-September.

Enterococci bacteria are a group of indicator organisms used to determine the extent of fecal contamination in recreational waters.

While enterococci bacteria do not generally cause illness, scientific studies indicate that their presence is closely correlated to the presence of other disease-causing organisms. People swimming or playing in waters with bacteria levels higher than the state standards have an increased risk of developing gastrointestinal illness.

For further information, call the Environmental Health Division, Norfolk Department of Public Health, at 757-683-2712. For information about the Virginia Department of Health’s Beach Monitoring Program, current swimming advisory maps and helpful tips about recreational water safety, click here.