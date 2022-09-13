Swimming advisory issued for Sarah Constant Beach Park in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. - A swimming advisory has been issued for Sarah Constant Beach Park.

The Norfolk Department of Public Health issued the swimming advisory Tuesday.

According to the department, water testing conducted Monday revealed enterococci bacteria levels at this site exceeding State Water Quality Standards. Signs are posted to alert the public of the advisory.

Health officials say they will continue testing beach water and will remove posted signs and notify the public when the bacteria levels decrease to meet state standards.

People swimming or playing in waters with bacteria levels higher than the state standards have an increased risk of developing gastrointestinal illness, health officials say.

