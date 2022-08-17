Swimming advisory issued for section of Sandbridge Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A swimming advisory has been issued for an area of Sandbridge Beach.

According to the City of Virginia Beach, recent testing indicates that bacteria levels within a section of Sandbridge Beach in southern Virginia Beach do not meet state water quality standards. Swimming and wading are prohibited between Bass Street and Chubb Lane until further notice. Signs will be posted on the beach in the affected areas to alert the public of the swimming and wading advisory.

When the sampling test results meet Virginia's standards – typically after 24 hours – the signs will be removed.

"As residents and visitors head to the beach, we encourage them to complying with this advisory for the sake of their health," said Rob Robinson, Environmental Health Program Manager with the Virginia Beach Department of Public Health. "These advisories are typically temporary and can be caused by any warm-blooded animal – from birds congregating on the beach to pet owners failing to clean up after their dog. The advisory will be withdrawn once the bacteria levels have returned to safe levels."

To view the results of this and all other samplings, as well as tips for protecting your health while swimming at the beach, click here.