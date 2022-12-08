Tabb Middle School P.E. teacher charged after police find gun in car

YORKTOWN, Va. - A Tabb Middle School P.E teacher was charged with possession of a weapon on school grounds.

On Wednesday, YPSO received a report of a handgun on the front seat of an unlocked and unoccupied vehicle parked at Tabb Middle School.

Their School Resource Officer went to immediately secure the weapon and identified the vehicle’s owner as a staff member, Dion Bartlett.

He was taken into custody without incident.

24-year-old Dion Bartlett, Jr., was charged with Possession of a weapon on school property, a Class 6 Felony.

According to the school's website, he was listed as a P.E. teacher.

News 3 is working to learn more details.