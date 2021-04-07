Taco Bell to hold socially distant 'hiring parties' in Virginia Beach, nationwide April 21

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Taco Bell will hold six socially-distant, outdoor "hiring parties" around Virginia Beach and nearly 2,000 restaurants across the country April 21 in a bid to hire 5,000 new team members nationwide.

This is Taco Bell's fourth year of holding hiring parties, the brand's own take on a job fair.

This year, the parties will be held outside, in restaurant parking lots and patios, in order to follow COVID-19 guidelines. Taco Bell said in a release that candidates can even participate in a drive-up interview without leaving their car.

Anyone interested in interviewing can show up to their nearest Taco Bell at any point on the 21st. Candidates are encouraged to fill out an application ahead of time, but can also complete it on the spot.

To learn more about Taco Bell's hiring initiative, click here.