Take a shelter dog on a field trip with Norfolk Animal Care and Adoption Center's Pack Adventure Program

NORFOLK, Va. - The Norfolk Animal Care and Adoption Center is starting a new program that sends shelter dogs out on adventures across Hampton Roads.

The NACC's Pack Adventure Program gives community members the chance to take shelter dogs on a field trip for a few hours, giving dogs a break from the shelter and providing mental and physical stimulation.

The program is suited for people with busy schedules who are unable to commit to volunteering or fostering, but still want to help shelter animals in need. It also helps the shelter learn more about the dogs' behavior -- and makes for cute pictures that show potential adopters just how fun and adventurous the dogs are.

“We are so excited to launch this program for the community and shelter pets,” said Madison Witherite, the dog foster coordinator at NACC. “This is a great way to help shelter dogs while maintaining social distancing standards.”

NACC Pack Members must be 18 or older, sign a waiver and provide a copy of their identification prior to taking a dog on a field trip. Outings can begin as early as 9 a.m., with return to the shelter by 4 p.m. the same day.

Shelter staff will ask NACC Pack Members to complete a report card upon returning to the shelter detailing what they learned about their canine companion during their adventure.

To participate, contact the shelter at 757-441-5505 or email FosterNACC@norfolk.gov.