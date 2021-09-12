'Take Nana to the Doctor Week' encourages health, cancer screenings for women 55 and up

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - A Norfolk-based nonprofit organization is encouraging women ages 55 and older to schedule and keep health appointments as the COVID-19 pandemic has caused the number of people getting routine care to decrease.

ProjectNana says it has seen a decrease in women getting routine gynecologic care, and says the trend is alarming for post-menopausal women who often suffer and die from late diagnosed gynecologic cancers.

According to the American Cancer Society, there were 110,070 new cases of gynecological cancers in 2018 and an estimated 32,120 deaths. Gynecologic cancers include, cervical, ovarian, uterine/endometrial, vaginal, and vulvar cancer.

To encourage screenings, Project Nana is urging the public to participate in "Take Nana to the Doctor Week," held between September 13 and September 18. The goal is to encourage and assist women to get examined and screened for gynecologic cancers and other women's health issues.

The week is a means of addressing the tendency for women serving as caregivers, mentors, moms, grandmothers and more to delay or forgo their health screenings.

"With loving prompts from the people who love these women, ProjectNana is confident more women will complete these essential screenings and continue care beyond their child-bearing years," ProjectNana said in a release.