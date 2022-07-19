Tampon shortage hitting shelves in Hampton Roads

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - You may have noticed the latest item missing from store shelves — tampons.

Experts say the tampon shortage stems from supply chain issues surrounding cotton and plastic. Those materials are used to make personal protective equipment, which was in high demand during the pandemic.

"It's scary, it's really scary," said John Voorhees with Manna Ministry, a nonprofit in Virginia Beach that provides food and other items to families in need.

He said they currently only have enough products to last a month.

"Where we saw ourselves helping somewhere in the neighborhood of 5 to 7 families now we’re helping in that 10 to 12 to 15 to 20 range, so it most certainly has increased significantly," Voorhees said.

Proctor & Gamble called the shortage a "temporary situation," and said they're working 24/7 to meet the increased demand.

Voorhees said with shelves beginning to thin out, they're trying to bridge the gap.

“Young ladies having to decide what to do with this, it’s just something that really shouldn’t happen," Voorhees said, "There’s a need and a want, and this is 100 percent a need.”

If you want to donate tampons or other products to Manna Ministry, or you want to contribute monetarily to their mission, click here for more information.