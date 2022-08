SUFFOLK, Va. - Suffolk Fire and Rescue responded to a tanker truck crash that caused a major oil spill Monday afternoon.

Crews responded to the crash Monday afternoon in the 1200 block of Buckhorn Drive. First arriving crews found a tanker truck on its side leaking used cooking oil onto the surrounding area.

A hazmat cleanup company was called by the trucking company to contain and clean up the approximately 1,600-gallon spill.

Officials say there were no injuries reported.