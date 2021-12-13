Target recalls 'letters to Santa' decoration due to injury hazard

Target is recalling a holiday decoration because it may pose a risk for injury.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), the recall involves the Bullseye’s Playground Metal Mailbox.

The mail slot on the mailbox can be sharp, posing a laceration hazard. About 174,300 have been sold nationwide.

Target has received nine reports of sharp mail slot openings and seven incidents of lacerations with three requiring medical attention.

The mailbox was sold in red or white and has the words “Letters to Santa” printed on the front of the mailbox in white or black letters.

CPSC said the product item number is printed on the white sticker located on the bottom of the mailbox sold in stores and on the inner packaging of the two-count mailboxes sold online.

If you bought this item you can get a refund. Contact Target at 800-440-0680 from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. CT, daily or online at https://help.target.com/help/productrecallpage or at www.target.com and click on “Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information. Consumers can also click the “Product Recalls” tab on Target’s Facebook page for more information.

CPSC