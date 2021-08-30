Taste of Suffolk Downtown Street Festival returns for 15th year

SUFFOLK, Va. - Want to find great food, fabulous entertainment, and plenty of children’s activities all within walking distance of each other?

The City of Suffolk presents the annual Taste of Suffolk Downtown Street Festival on Saturday, September 11, from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. in Downtown Historic Suffolk.

This marks the festival's 15th year, after taking a break in 2020.

The event site will stretch down Main Street from Finney Avenue to Washington Street, and along West Washington Street to Saratoga Street.

Main Street will feature independent restaurants presenting their signature menu items. The eateries will offer smaller portions at cheaper prices. Merchants will sell a variety of goods and services, and Suffolk’s automotive dealerships will present a New Vehicle Exhibition.

Organizers say the festival will feature all-day entertainment with live music and contests, a plant sale from the Suffolk Master Gardeners, and a children’s fun area. There will also be a Beer Garden showcasing local craft brews.

Buffalo Wild Wings Wing Eating Contests will be held throughout the day on the Market Street Stage. Those who think they are brave enough to accept the super-spicy challenge can sign up at the Taste of Suffolk Information Tent on site.

Taste of Suffolk Music Schedule:

Beer Garden Entertainment (Courthouse Fountain Park) 12:30 p.m. Lewis McGehee 4:30 p.m. Anthony Rosano and The Conqueroos

Main Street Stage:

11 a.m. The Whiskey Rebellion

1 p.m. Rajazz

3 p.m. Jason Cale Band

Free parking is available in the lots surrounding the event site:

Cherry Street Lot (Off of Saratoga Street)

Saratoga Street Lot (Adjacent Bank of America)

First Baptist Church Lot (Corner of Finney Avenue and North Main Street)

Godwin Courts Building Lot (Located behind the Courts Building)

Market Park (Adjacent Seaboard Station Railroad Museum)

Prentis Street Lot (Adjacent Stillwater Teahouse)

City Hall Parking Lot (Parallel parking lots on Market Street)

Roads will close for the festival beginning at 4 a.m. on September 11. These closures will affect vehicular access at Finney Avenue and North Main Street down to Fayette Street, Oakdale Terrace, and Freemason Street. Also Washington Street from Commerce Street to Saratoga Street and Bank Street at Commerce Street will be closed to through traffic. All affected roads are expected to reopen by 7 p.m. the same day.

For more information, click here, or contact Suffolk Parks & Recreation at 757-514-7250.

