TCC named best two-year school in Virginia for military veterans

NORFOLK, Va. - A new list ranking the best colleges for military veterans is out and it includes several schools from Hampton Roads.

The Military Times puts the list together every year after surveying about 300 schools around the country.

For the Appalachia region, made up of Virginia, Kentucky and West Virginia, here are the top 4-year schools from Hampton Roads:

ECPI - 3rd

Old Dominion University - 5th

Regent University - 10th

These are the top two-year schools from Hampton Roads:

Tidewater Community College - 1st

Thomas Nelson Community College - 4th

Along with the number one spot for the region, TCC came in ninth for two-year schools across the entire country.

Assistant Office Manager Edward Sivells says one of its biggest assets is that a number of veterans, including himself, work at the school.

"That's what's great about it. They take the time to explain your benefits and how they can be used and how they can benefit you," said Sivells.

Romeo Sarmiento, a current student, says he's also found a lot of support through the school's Student Veterans of America chapter which he serves as president for.

"We have weekly meetings, and we hold them to get together, connect, and make sure everyone is getting what they need as a veteran and as a student," said Sarmiento.

TCC also has a number of programs specifically focused on the military.

One is Solar Ready Vets, which allows veterans to train for new careers in the solar industry.

They also have a partnership with Virginia Natural Gas specifically for training veterans.

Emanuel Chestnut, Dean of Student Support Services, says receiving the top spot from the Military Times is something he takes a lot of pride in, especially since he is also a veteran.

"I am a first-generation graduate. I know the importance of that piece of paper called a diploma. It can open so many doors for you, and that's what we want for all our students who come to see us."

Click here to see the complete list of schools from the Military Times.