Watch
News

Actions

TCC to hold first commencement ceremony in person since pandemic for current fall semester grads, 2020 grads

items.[0].image.alt
unknown
Graduation
Group of Graduates graduation
Posted at 4:38 PM, Nov 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-15 16:40:33-05

NORFOLK, Va. - Tidewater Community College graduates finally get the chance to walk across the stage to celebrate their achievements very soon.

For the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, TCC will hold its 73rd commencement exercises in person on Monday, December 20, at Chartway Arena. The commencement starts at 6 p.m. and can be streamed live here.

Current fall semester graduates and students who graduated in 2020 are invited to participate.

Del. Jay Jones will be the keynote speaker for TCC’s 73rd Commencement Exercises. He was elected to the House of Delegates in 2017 to represent the 89th District.

TCC says they expect more than 1,000 students to participate in commencement. To learn more about graduation and to sign up visit here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Feed The Need Poster 2021 copy.jpg

Taking Action

Help feed the need by giving to local food banks