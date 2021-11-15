TCC to hold first commencement ceremony in person since pandemic for current fall semester grads, 2020 grads

NORFOLK, Va. - Tidewater Community College graduates finally get the chance to walk across the stage to celebrate their achievements very soon.

For the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, TCC will hold its 73rd commencement exercises in person on Monday, December 20, at Chartway Arena. The commencement starts at 6 p.m. and can be streamed live here.

Current fall semester graduates and students who graduated in 2020 are invited to participate.

Del. Jay Jones will be the keynote speaker for TCC’s 73rd Commencement Exercises. He was elected to the House of Delegates in 2017 to represent the 89th District.

TCC says they expect more than 1,000 students to participate in commencement. To learn more about graduation and to sign up visit here.

