TCC to welcome more students back to campus for summer session in May

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Tidewater Community College will invite more students back for face-to-face instruction on all campuses with the start of the summer session in May.

TCC says in a press release, a total of 25% of courses will be offered with in-person instruction in compliance with state and federal health guidelines.

Priority is being given to programs that require hands-on instruction including the health professions, skilled trades, chemistry, automotive and music.

“We’re confident that the protocols we’ve put into place to protect students from COVID-19 are working,” said Michelle Woodhouse, interim vice president of academic affairs and chief academic officer. “We’re moving forward now to bring more students back to campus.”

Summer session begins May 24 and concludes August 9. Students can choose how to continue their learning with online, hybrid and face-to-face classes available.

Face-to-face instruction will comply with CDC guidelines. Face coverings are required in all classrooms and common areas. TCC says enhanced protocols are in place for cleaning and sanitizing all buildings and facilities.

Measures being taken include:



Installation of plexiglass shields

Enhanced cleaning protocols

Extra cleaning supplies onsite

One entry point to all buildings

One-way stairwells

Student and employee confirmation of health status upon entry

Increased number of hand sanitizing stations

The requirement of students and employees to wear face coverings

COVID-19 related training and updates for students and employees

All courses will be active in CANVAS. On-campus and virtual resources will also continue to be available.

Libraries and selected computer labs will also be open for students enrolled in summer classes. Students will be able to continue accessing Wi-Fi in designated parking spaces on all campuses.

