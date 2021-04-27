TCC launches LEAP program to provide recent high school graduates with free tuition, books, new laptop

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Tidewater Community College launched a new program designed to give recent high school graduates a college head start.

The new program LEAP (Learn. Explore. Accelerate. Persevere.) is for students who earn their high school diplomas in January to June of 2021.

TCC says this program is designed for students who are looking to start college sooner, lighten the fall semester course load, or shorten the time to degree completion.

Students that join the Summer Session and enroll in 6 to 12 credits to receive free tuition, a book stipend, and a free laptop.

“Enrolling in the LEAP program will save students time and money and provide them with all the tools they need to be successful,” said Jenefer Snyder, dean of Social Sciences and Education.

Students can also apply to continue for the fall semester and complete up to an additional 12 credits using scholarship funds. School officials say scholarships are available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Summer LEAP Course options include History and Appreciation of Art, Introduction to Business, History I, Precalculus, Sociology and Networking Concepts. For a complete list, visit here.

Students interested in LEAP should contact info@tcc.edu or call the Virtual Student Support Team at 757-822-1111.

