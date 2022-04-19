Watch
Tea tasting, plant sale comes to Suffolk community

SUFFOLK, Va.- A tea tasting and plant sale is coming to the Suffolk community on April 30.

Suffolk Tourism announced a Tea Tasting & Spring Plant Sale at the Suffolk Visitor Center Pavilion in honor of Historic Garden Week in Virginia. The event will take place from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 30.

Historic Garden Week in Virginia is held from April 23 to April 30. Visitors will be able to tour inspired private landscapes, public gardens and historic sites across Virginia. For more information, click here.

Admission to this event is free and open to the public. Guests can purchase hot tea and sweet treats, by Stillwater Tea House and The Mad Batter Bakery. Decorative, yard, and vegetable plants will be sold by 5 & 2 Farms, Fable Flower Farm, B&H Produce, Hill Top Farms, Bonnie Sears, and the Suffolk Master Gardeners.

Guests will also be able to enjoy live music by talented harpist Danielle Caldwell.

The Suffolk Visitor Center is also open to the public, as well as the Suffolk Visitor Center Gift Shop. For more info, click here.

