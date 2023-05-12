Teacher from Virginia Beach wins nearly $250k from Va. lottery

DANVILLE, Va. – Hazel Walker was riding in the car and playing Virginia Lottery games on her phone as her son drove.

While playing, she was shocked when she won a $240,040 jackpot prize in a game called Marvelous Money: Vegas Nights, according to the Virginia Lottery.

“I just stayed quiet for a while,” Walker told the Va. Lottery. “When we stopped, I showed it to my son and said, ‘Is this real?’”

Walker is a teacher and resides in Virginia Beach. She said she doesn’t know how she’s going to spend the money yet.

“I just need to let it sink in,” she said.