Teal pumpkins on porch spread awareness for food allergies

Posted at 1:00 PM, Oct 26, 2022
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - If you see teal pumpkins on a porch this Halloween, it’s not a trick!

Teal pumpkins are used to signify that a house is giving out allergy-friendly options, like stickers, glow sticks, and other treats.

One Newport News mother told News 3 she puts out a teal pumpkin to promote inclusivity.

“It’s just an easy thing to do, to pick up small toys or other trinkets while you’re also picking up candy,” said parent Cathy Carlton.

More information on the Teal Pumpkin Project can be found here.

