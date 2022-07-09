An investigation is underway into the root causes of racial disparities in the military's investigative and justice systems.

In May, Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen H. Hicks directed the creation of an internal review team to begin the investigation.

Now, members of that team have begun conducting a series of listening sessions and visits to military installations.

"Racial disparities in the investigative and military justice systems have been a problem for far too long, and it is incumbent on the Department to take immediate action to correct these issues wherever they exist," Hicks wrote in a memorandum delivered May 3 to the Pentagon leadership, commanders of combatant commands and others. "Our people deserve nothing less."

In the memorandum, the internal review team was given three months to complete the investigation.

"The review will provide actionable recommendations that the Department can implement to improve policies, programs, processes and resources to address these disparities," Hicks said of the team's work. "It will incorporate ongoing work within the military departments and complement independent external reviews of this issue."

The team began work on June 1 and will deliver the findings to Hicks by August 24.