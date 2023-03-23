Technical issue leads to Chesapeake property owners getting higher-than-normal Stormwater Utility Fee

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Chesapeake property owners will receive a higher-than-normal Stormwater Utility Fee in their June 2023 bills, according to the city.

Due to a technical issue with the City’s billing management system, last year’s rate increase was not added to the December 2022 bill so it will be included in the June 2023 bill.

For residential accounts, this will amount to $92.10, which includes the new six-month fee of $68.10 plus the one-time addition of $24 from the previous six-month period.

Moving forward, the residential fee will be $68.10 billed every six months. Non-residential accounts are billed based on each specific property.

The 2022 rate increase approved by Chesapeake City Council as part of the FY23 budget was the first Stormwater Utility Fee rate increase in over a decade, increasing residential monthly fees from $7.35 to $11.35.

The Chesapeake Stormwater Utility Fee remains one of the lowest in the region.

The Fee funds the state and federally mandated Comprehensive Stormwater Management Program.

The Program includes things like maintenance and repair of public ditches, stormwater pipe systems, and other drainage structures, as well as water quality and flooding capital improvement projects, investigation and prevention of pollution discharges, and more.